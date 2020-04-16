Randy Newman Creates Ballroom Dance Song

LOS ANGELES-His song became a hymn of the City of Angels. Three words “I Love L.A.” that Angelenos sings with pride

Randy Newman created the iconic song “I Love L.A.” dating back to 1983. It has been synonymous with decades of city’s greatest moments, such as the Lakers and the Dodgers’ victory.

So who would local radio station KPCC ask Angelenos to make a public service announcement to stay home, except for Newman, the home-owned Angeleno? So he sat where magic would happen.

“I never thought when I didn’t intend to have it,” he said.

And the latest idea he was trying to create was to create a song about social distance. And “Stay Away” was born.

Newman is a singer / songwriter / composer who won the Oscar twice. Toy Story ‘s The iconic soundtrack number, “You Made Me Friends.” He was recently nominated for an Oscar for the acclaimed movie. Marriage story.

His latest song has a simple message.

Newman says he was pleased what he could do to spread the word that all of us couldn’t hear enough-the only way to bring Los Angeles back to the city we all love.

“I want them to listen to the message,” he said. “If we stepped into this isolation as soon as possible, I think it saved some lives.”

He used to use songs to bring everyone together and celebrate his beloved Los Angeles. Now he wants his song to bring us together.

