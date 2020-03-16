Randy Rainbow laughs at Trump’s Coronavirus response in a Broadway parody

He says laughter is the best remedy, and although this may not work on a coronavirus, Randy Rainbow will give it a go.

The gay activist has previously targeted the Trump family with some of his favorite songs, including “No Donald’s Law”, “Just Get rid of him” and “The Mueller blues”.

His latest video, “Coronavirus complains”, is trying to shed some light on the worldwide excitement of casual chatter in response to COVID-19’s Trump administration.

Backed by an “Adelaide’s Lament” song from the Broadway musical Guys and Dolls, the song begins with a reminder of how Donald Trump called the crown “Democrats” a Democrat a few weeks ago.

“You could say it’s nothing but the stock market is still going to hell, you can call it fake but it’s hard to make a joke without Purell,” he said.

The songwriter is criticizing Trump for “politically threatening the world” and “giving the ball to Pence” – another man who may have been forgotten, continuing to oppose needle-exchange programs amid the largest HIV epidemic in Indiana’s state history.

Looking at the infamous image of Pence and his army bowing their heads in prayer, Randy Rainbow sang: “They can pray every day until the gay end, Hey, I shoot.

“But if praying again about the prevalence of the disease then it’s all right, some people start to get cold.”

It also knocks down non-compulsive watches and repeated warnings to wash your hands. “Keep yourself out of your bed, wipe your tears away. But don’t touch your hands, roll, soap, or face!”

You can see the full music video here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-CCW4Xnp_sQ [/ embed]