[randy-wayne-white’s-new-doc-ford-mystery-‘salt-river’-isn’t-up-to-author’s-common-criteria]

30 yrs have zipped by because Randy Wayne White launched readers to marine biologist/occasional spy Doc Ford and his pals in “Sanibel Flats.” The criminal offense fiction sequence has mainly been sound.

At occasions, nevertheless, it falters. “Salt River” (G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $27), the 26th Doc Ford novel, is 1 of those periods.

White’s prose is superior than Okay, of system. And Doc’s followers will be happy that aged good friends, including his someday love interest Hannah Smith and his ageing hippie pal Tomlinson are in on the action.

But the book’s twin plots are farfetched even for a Doc Ford novel. One plotline picks up the tale explained to in “Caribbean Rim,” when Doc outmaneuvered thugs hunting Spanish gold off the Bahamas and secretly built off with a part of it for himself.

These days, Doc, a semi-retired intelligence operative scratching out a dwelling as a marine biologist on Florida’s Sanibel Island, is steadily selling off his uncover. But a dishonest former IRS agent and a thuggish Bahamian customs formal get wind of it and hope to trick Doc into revealing the area of the relaxation.

Though that’s likely on, Tomlinson, who once, even though strapped for money, offered his semen to a for-income sperm lender, is beset by a bunch of total-developed offspring who have tracked him down. Doc has rationale to feel one particular or two of them could be up to no very good.

And Doc’s marriage with Hannah, with whom he has fathered a child, demonstrates his susceptible facet. Yet again, she turns down his relationship proposal, and her new boyfriend has Doc having difficulties with an unfamiliar emotion: jealousy.

White spun off Hannah in 2012. The 4 guides so far in that collection have one thing ome recent Ford novels are lacking: freshness.