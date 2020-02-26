rangers-e-book-place-in-europa-league-last-16-as-steven-gerrard’s-men-follow-up-sensational-comeback-with-victory-at-braga

Rangers sealed their location in the last-16 of the Europa League with a 1- victory at Braga to entire a four-2 get on mixture subsequent their gorgeous comeback at Ibrox.

Ryan Kent scored the only goal in Portugal as Steven Gerrard’s males backed up their sensational show in the to start with leg.

The Scottish club had been seemingly out of the tie following slipping two plans driving, but mounted a spectacular fightback with three aims in the past 25 minutes.

Nonetheless, Braga only desired just one target to dump Rangers out, and Ianis Hagi missed a penalty for Gerrard’s facet in the initially-half.

But Kent gave them the victory they deserved by making a great complete in the next-50 percent.

The £7million guy had to outpace Sequeira but – owning received the race – he drilled a still left-footed complete into the corner to spark scenes of pleasure in the higher tier.

A 2nd would have taken away the risk of Braga’s absent goals but Arfield experienced his celebrations lower small after bundling property from an offside posture.

Braga fired corner right after corner into the box but Rangers refused to budge as the last whistle sparked extra celebrations.