Rangers’ K’Andre Miller Suffers Racial Abuse on Video Call

K’Andre Miller skates during New York Rangers Prospect Improvement Camp on June 29, 2018.

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire through Getty Illustrations or photos

As sports leagues shut down all around the world, teams are obtaining resourceful with how they proceed to interact with enthusiasts. However, in the course of a Zoom video clip Q&A with admirers, New York Rangers prospect K’Andre Miller was subjected to racial abuse as a hacker took in excess of the chat and spammed the 20-yr-outdated defender with slurs.

For each The New York Times, both of those the Rangers and the NHL speedily issued statements in guidance of Miller, who was picked with the 22nd decide in the 2018 draft.

A assertion from #NYR: pic.twitter.com/Jo1RNmUdrr

— New York Rangers (@NYRangers) April 3, 2020

Assertion from the National Hockey League: pic.twitter.com/ykOTlDas6u

— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 3, 2020

Rangers players also mentioned their unwavering support for their teammate on Twitter. The hacker was swiftly banned, while not before the injury was completed in the chat. Miller, who just signed an entry-degree agreement with the Rangers immediately after taking part in the past two seasons with the College of Wisconsin, has not released a community statement about the harassment.

This is not the initially time a Zoom call has been hijacked with harassment a separate New York Times report even said that the F.B.I. has begun investigating the “weaponization” of Zoom, which has turn out to be the conventional video clip-conferencing app throughout the coronavirus pandemic, inspite of fears about privateness on the system.

