Rangers Outfielder Willie Calhoun Hit in the face with a 95 MPH Fastball

Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun was hospitalized after being hit by a kisser in a fastball of nearly 100 MPH.

The left-hander rose to bat first Sunday against the Dodgers for the Spring Training game, and pitcher Julio Urias sent a heater out of the trunk that seemed to stay away from him and made his way to Calhoun’s face. It hit him flush in the mouth.

Willie Calhoun was hit in the face by a 95mph fastball thrown by Julio Urias. Calhoun returned and was taken to the hospital. #Dodger #Rangers pic.twitter.com/ejzCy2w3l3

You can clearly see that this was wrong on Uriah’s part – he asked as if he were angry with himself and the situation as Calhoun’s colleagues came out to attend him. This is a scary scene, especially after you see it from different angles … and in slow motion as well.

Scary moment here as Willie Calhoun pulls out a long nest from the jaw pic.twitter.com/C1Ep4nhg0v

Luckily, reporters on the ground say he reached his feet and then hung on the field while hanging a towel over his face. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for further examination. His condition is unknown at this time, but hopefully he is okay.

Well … Callhoun used to be the future Dodger, but was traded to the Rangers in 2017. That’s why a lot of guys probably picked him up now.