[rangers-vs-braga:-steven-gerrard-difficulties-discipline-warning-to-his-squad-in-advance-of-var-debut-at-ibrox]

Steven Gerrard says his Rangers gamers have to be on their finest conduct as they come beneath the watchful eye of VAR for the to start with time at Ibrox on Thursday night time.

The online video assistant referee program will be in use as Rangers host Braga in the first leg of their round of 32 clash in Glasgow.

Getty Images – Getty Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has by now held a team assembly about VAR

In UEFA competitions, VAR can be employed to accurate phone calls relating to goals, incidents in the penalty box, pink cards and mistaken identity – but only when the referee has designed a ‘clear and noticeable mistake’ on the field.

But Gerrard hopes his males will heed his warning and remain apparent of these types of hassle.

He claimed: “We experienced a meeting a number of months back when a pair of the Scottish referees arrived in and stated the guidelines of VAR and what the referees and UEFA are clamping down on.

“We’ve echoed that meeting to the players and made it great and distinct so the players are knowledgeable what to do and how to act in specified situations.

“It will be a bit distinctive to what we’re employed to so every person has to be ready for that practical experience, staff integrated.

“The most important thing that arrived out of the assembly was to retain playing. There are sure scenarios when a flag goes up or stays down. In typical situations you might cease or wait around, so it’s essential we enjoy to the close.

“It’s vital we really do not use any gesture of VAR, group the referee or go towards the observe. They’ve designed it extremely clear they will act and dish out yellow playing cards.

“One thing for certain, we’re heading to have to be watchful and make confident we behave and we’re extremely disciplined around each legs.”