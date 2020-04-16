Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter Account Suspended: Kubbra Sait and Reema Kagti Communicate Up

On Thursday, the movie fraternity woke up to the shocking information that Twitter had closed down Kangana Ranaut’s sister and manager Rangoli Chandeli’s account after her very objectionable reviews targeting a particular neighborhood.

Amongst those people who introduced Ms Chandeli’s offensive responses to the Twitter officials’ see have been actor Kubbra Sait and director Reema Kagti.

They were understandably relieved at Thursday’s turn of events. When I contacted Kubbra Sait, final seen earning a sizeable impression on Netflix webseries Sacred Games and as Saif Ali Khan’s love fascination in Jawani Jaanemann, she explained, “What she has been tweeting about now and in the earlier are statements lacking empathy, building disharmony.”

Kubbra Sait

Referring to Rangoli’s remarkably insensitive recommendation that clerics and other religious heads of a distinct community be eradicated Nazi-style, Kubbra says, “She thinks it’s ok to refer to currently being a Nazi and (perpetrating) genocide. Whoever from what ever faith, how is it justified to say they ought to be manufactured to stand in line and and shot and killed?”

We could not concur a lot more with Kubra, and much more electric power to her.

Reema Kagti, director of the Aamir Khan starrer Talaash amongst other films also agreed that Rangoli’s aggression experienced to be stopped. “When you have near to a hundred thousand followers, you want to perform yourself and your words with accountability.”

Rangoli has regularly offended people today with her crass, rude and insensitive remarks and pointless fights she picks with actors. Some of her favourite punching luggage are Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and Taapsee Pannu.

