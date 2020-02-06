Ranking of the 8 worst NBA exchanges of the past decade, including the robberies of Celtics and Raptors – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML4dad56bf473b2816b4baf165213e906911%

The goal of every exchange in the NBA is that both teams improve. Sometimes one team wants to win now, while the other team wants to lose their salary and collect future elections. At other times, two teams have players that match each other better than their own needs. For example, the 2011 exchange of George Hill-Kawhi Leonard worked well for both the Pacers and the Spurs.

But usually a team gets the best end to an agreement, to varying degrees. Some are a complete disaster for a team and change the balance of power around the competition.

The harassing exchange of the Thunder in 2012 by James Harden at the Rockets was not a total loss for Oklahoma City, as they eventually scored center leader Steven Adams. It is also questionable whether Harden would have been willing to leave the bank for the Thunder, and whether that would have caused drama. The Thunder continued to fight after he changed it.

That is more than can be said of one of these transactions in the last decade.

8. February 23, 2017: Chicago switches to Taj Gibson, Doug McDermott and a second round in 2018 to Oklahoma City by Anthony Morrow, Joffery Lauvergne and Cameron Payne

8. February 23, 2017: Chicago switches to Taj Gibson, Doug McDermott and a second round in 2018 to Oklahoma City by Anthony Morrow, Joffery Lauvergne and Cameron Payne

With their long-term future constantly changing, the Bulls made the perfectly sensible decision to move on from Gibson, who was a free agent at the end of the season, and McDermott, who was not part of his long-term plans. That part makes sense.

The part that does not do it is to give up the two best players in the exchange and choose a second round for two inconsistent rentals (Morrow and Lauvergne) and Payne, a former lottery pick that has not shown much in his career. It was not the first or last time that the Bulls unnecessarily threw a second round. The Thunder used McDermott and that second round pick to trade for Carmelo Anthony.

7. 26 June 2014 – Orlando will cash in on Dario Saric’s rights (No. 12 in general), a 2015 second-round selection and a 2017 first-round selection for Philadelphia for Elfrid Payton rights (No. 10 in the general)

The Magic gave two future selections to climb two places to recruit Payton, which never became the elite base they had imagined. Meanwhile, Sam Hinkie finished with two extra selections and Saric, the player he’d always wanted and could have achieved tenth overall overall as Magic’s when general manager Rob Hennigan wasn’t scammed that easily.

6. November 3, 2008 – Detroit changes Chauncey Billups, Antonio McDyess and Cheikh Samb in Denver for Allen Iverson

6. November 3, 2008 – Detroit changes Chauncey Billups, Antonio McDyess and Cheikh Samb in Denver for Allen Iverson

Shortly after the start of the 2008-09 season, the Pistons Billups, a fan favorite and the most valuable player from the end of 2004, sent to Denver for Iverson, or, rather, the nearly $ 21 million contract that Iverson wins. Iverson’s only season in Detroit was a disaster: it burst when it moved to the bank and finally closed with a back injury.

Meanwhile, Billups played a key role in a very good Nuggets team that reached the final of the Western Conference. After Iverson’s money came out of the books in the summer of 2009, Pistons CEO Joe Dumars used the buffer space to pay Ben Gordon and Charlie Villanueva a total of $ 90 million over a five-year period.

5. July 10, 2015 – Sacramento switches to Carl Landry, Nik Stauskas, Jason Thompson, first round of exchange rights in 2016 and 2017 and a future first round selection to Philadelphia for the rights of Arturas Gudaitis and Luka Mitrovic

Somehow the defining movement of the Sam Hinkie era. The kings were so desperate to download the Thompson and Landry contracts that they gave the Sixers exchange rights in their first round pick for two consecutive years, plus another first round pick, all to open up space to launch Wesley Matthews came from a torn Achilles.

When Matthews refused to sign with the Mavericks, they spent that money on Rajon Rondo, Marco Belinelli and Kosta Koufos, and the playoffs were lost for the ninth consecutive year.

4. February 24, 2011: The LA Clippers trade Baron Davis and a first round of 2011 to Cleveland for Jamario Moon and Mo Williams

4. February 24, 2011: The LA Clippers trade Baron Davis and a first round of 2011 to Cleveland for Jamario Moon and Mo Williams

The Clippers wanted to leave last year and $ 13.9 million from Baron Davis’s contract, which was understandable. This agreement could have prevented them from being on this list if they had simply applied the slightest possible protection in the selection of the first round they had sent to Cleveland. The Clippers ended the season with the eighth worst record in the competition, but the team finished No. 1 in the lottery, and the Cavs took Kyrie Irving in the 2011 draft.

Both in the past seven years would have been different if the Clippers had kept that choice. To begin with, if they select Irving, will they still make a play for Chris Paul after the Hornets deal with the Lakers fails? If this is the case, is Irving included in the trade? If Irving ends in New Orleans, how different is Anthony Davis’s career? And if the cavs don’t have the ability to recruit Irving, will LeBron James return there in 2014?

The exchange of Paul and the subsequent success of the Clippers overshadowed the myopia of this movement, but the fate of the Clippers could have been different if they had even placed top protection in the selection.

3. March 15, 2012 – New Jersey redeemed Mehmet Okur, Shawne Williams and a first round of 2012 to Portland for Gerald Wallace

The night before the 2012 exchange deadline, Dwight Howard unexpectedly signed his subscription exemption with Orlando, effectively eliminating the Nets’ ability to trade for him. Instead, they decided to acquire veterans to convince Deron Williams to sign again that summer.

The Trail Blazers meanwhile fell apart and wanted to sell each of their veterans in parts. The first-round pick sent by the nets to Portland in the Wallace exchange was, according to reports, only protected in the top three, as only three players were rated in New Jersey at the top of the draw. The team reached number 6 in 2012 and Portland chose Damian Lillard, who completely changed his fortune as a franchise.

That summer, the nets made their mistake worse by re-signing Wallace with a $ 40 million four-year contract that almost immediately became one of the worst in the league when Wallace’s production fell off a cliff. They also re-signed Williams for a maximum five-year contract and $ 100 million when his game began to decline. But despite the consequences of the exchange of the networks with Portland, it was nothing compared to what they did a year later.

2. July 12, 2013 – Brooklyn switches to Keith Bogans, MarShon Brooks, Kris Humphries, Kris Joseph, Gerald Wallace and first round selections of 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018 to Boston by Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, D.J. White and a second round selection from 2017

2. July 12, 2013 – Brooklyn switches to Keith Bogans, MarShon Brooks, Kris Humphries, Kris Joseph, Gerald Wallace and first round selections of 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018 to Boston by Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, D.J. White and a second round selection from 2017

During the first five years he owned the nets, Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov was more concerned about what “HI (ENTERING THE STAR HERE)” on a billboard would look like the feeling of basketball having a trade or signature. Part of this was understandable: with a new arena in Brooklyn and a Knicks fan base in New York, the Nets had to impress.

But in an attempt to generate rumors in the short term, Prokhorov and then General Manager Billy King made one of the most damaging exchanges in the history of the NBA in the summer of 2013, by Kevin Garnett, 37, and Paul Pierce, 36 to acquire old. of the Celtics for four selections in the first round without protection or selection swaps. This star-filled iteration of the nets, announced as a super team and LeBron challenger, has never passed the second round of the playoffs and will be remembered as one of the most expensive disappointments of its era.

King’s successor, Sean Marks, has done his best to change the franchise and his long-term prospects look good. But after the Garnett-Pierce team collapsed, the Nets spent several seasons with the worst teams in the competition, without any kind of lottery selection, while Boston built a long-standing competitor. As a result, the networks have been the most irrelevant franchise in the competition over the past six months.

1. July 10, 2013 – New York switches to Marcus Camby, Steve Novak, Quentin Richardson, a selection from the first round of 2016 and the second round from 2014 and 2017 to Andrea by Andrea Bargnani

No matter how paralyzing the Garnett-Pierce exchange for the nets, their motives in the exchange of two experienced Hall of Fame members in an attempt to compete in the short term were at least understandable. The decision of the Knicks to give up multiple concept choices for Andrea Bargnani was inexplicable and inexplicable on the day it happened and it only looked worse as time went on.

Bargnani had two years and $ 23 million left in his contract and came from one of the worst seasons of his career. It was the kind of contract that under normal circumstances the Raptors had to add a selection from the first round to sweeten a team to take. The Knicks gave a first and two seconds for a player who was never worth it for no reason.

To make matters worse, the exchange was so extensive that during the 2013-14 season, Knicks owner James Dolan withdrew from business talks with Toronto by Kyle Lowry because he was concerned about the perception that GM Raptors would escape again. Masai Ujiri. The Knicks have done many dubious things in the Dolan era, and this agreement is at the top of the list.