Ranking teams meet as No. 18 Iowa hosts No. 19 Illinois

No. 19 Illinois (16-5, 8-2) vs. No. 18 Iowa (15-6, 6-4)

Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 1 p.m. European summer time

BOTTOM: Two ranked teams meet as No. 19 Illinois visits No. 18 Iowa in a Big Ten Showdown. Illinois has one win and two losses against ranked opponents this season, while Iowa has won four of its seven games against ranked teams.

SUPER SENIORS: Iowas Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp and Ryan Kriener have together achieved 58 percent of the team’s values ​​this season and have scored 65 percent of all Hawkeyes points in the last five games.

REDUCTION: The Fighting Illinois only allowed 60.1 points per game in 10 conference games, an improvement over the 67.5 points per game they allowed in non-conference games.

OFFENSIVE DANGER: Ayo Dosunmu has scored or supported 53 percent of all Illinois Field Goals in the last three games. The second guard has 23 field goals and 15 assists in these games.

WHEN NOT DEFECTED: Iowa is a clean 13-0 if its defense holds opponents with a field goal percentage of 43.1 percent or less. The Hawkeyes are 2-6 when opponents can shoot better.

THREAT BEHIND THE BOW: Illinois Dosunmu tried 67 three-hand hands and connected 31.3 percent of them. In his last five games, he was 5 to 13.

DID YOU KNOW THAT Illinois ranks first in Division I with an offensive rebound of 36.9 percent? The Fighting Illinois have an average of 12.7 offensive boards per game.

For more information on AP College basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

