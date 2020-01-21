Ranking teams meet as No. 19 Iowa hosts No. 24 Rutgers

No. 24 Rutgers (14-4, 5-2) vs. No. 19 Iowa (13-5, 4-3)

Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa; Wednesday, 9 p.m. European summer time

Bottom Line: Two leaderboard teams meet when Rutgers # 24 visits Number 19 in Iowa in a Big Ten showdown. Rutgers has two wins and one loss to leaderboard opponents this season, while Iowa has won three of its five games against leaderboard teams.

SAVVY SENIORS: Iowas Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp and Ryan Kriener have together achieved 57 percent of team values ​​this season, including 71 percent of all Hawkeyes points in the last five games. ROCK-SOLID RON: Ron Harper Jr. has connected He tried 29.5 percent of the 61 3-pointers and scored 6 out of 19 points in his last five games. He also made 71 percent of his fouls this season.

STREAK SCORING: Iowa have won their last seven home games, missing 62.3 points and averaging 82.4 points.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Hawkeyes have recently used baskets more often than the Scarlet Knights. Iowa has scored 62 assists in 76 field goals (81.6 percent) and Rutgers in 32 of 67 field goals (47.8 percent) in the last three games.

DEFENSE: This season, Rutgers has detained opposing teams with 58.7 points per game. This is the seventh-lowest number among all Division I teams.

