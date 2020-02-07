Ranking the ten largest local football rivalries by passion and ferocity

If you live in Glasgow or Manchester, where there is more than one club, you know what it’s like on Derby Day.

No, you almost certainly know what it looks like before the derby. It usually takes a week to set up and takes much longer in some cities. Friendships are shared and replaced by club loyalty.

TalkSPORT.com examines football rivalries, evaluates them based on passion and ferocity, ignoring idiots who try to ruin them for everyone.

One of the most famous photos of football showing Materazzi and Rui Costa during the Milan Derby

10. Aston Villa vs. Birmingham

Villa Park and St Andrew’s, also known as the Second City Derby, are approximately 3 miles away.

In a 2003 game, there was a fight with 21 players. There were problems in the stands, two red cards and Robbie Savage, who was replaced by Dion Dublin for his own safety.

In 2011, Alex McLeish angered both fans when he left Birmingham to take over Villa while a fan went to jail for running onto the field and beating Jack Grealish in 2019.

9. Partizan Belgrade vs. Red Star Belgrade

Both clubs were founded after World War II, with Partizan representing the army and Red Star the police.

The success of the latter European Cup distinguishes them, but for observers outside of Serbia football in the Eternal Derby is secondary and violence determines the game.

In 2015, the game was delayed due to crowd problems that injured 35 police officers.

8. Ajax vs. Feyenoord

In another violently politicized clash, the liberal intellectuals of the Dutch capital take on right-wing Feyenoord fans.

This rivalry burned out in 1983 when Johan Cruyff changed loyalty, leading to unrest in the games that followed.

Away fans have been banned in this game for several years.

7. West Ham v Millwall

The two clubs in East London were perhaps the most notorious during the British hooligan era, so the war between the Inter City Firm and the Millwall Bushwackers was portrayed in several popular films.

Violence resulted in the death of a Millwall supporter in 1976 and the murder of a West Ham fan in 1986.

Most recently, the Upton Park uprising in 2009 caused widespread injuries, including a Millwall fan who was stabbed before the game started.

6. Lazio vs Roma

It is a little strange that Roma are linked to leftist politics in the Derby della Capitale: they were founded when Mussolini merged three clubs to create a counterpoint to the dominance of Juventus and the Milanese. Lazio refused to participate.

Both ultras are a violent thing. Note 2004, and an uproar that led to 13 arrests and 170 wounded police officers.

Paolo Di Canio’s fascist salute to Lazio fans at the end of Lazio against Roma in 2005

5. Celtic vs Rangers

Their world-famous, cruel and historical rivalry was stopped in 2012 by the Rangers being downgraded.

It may not have the talent to keep up with the old days when Brian Laudrup, Paul Gascoigne and Henrik Larsson were there, but Steven Gerrard’s appointment as Rangers boss and her return to the Premiership have increased the stakes even more.

Doctors treat the injured after Celtic and Rangers fans clashed after Celtic’s 1-0 win in the Scottish Cup final in 1980

4. Fenerbahce vs. Galatasaray

In 2014, Galatasaray fans decided to use a gigantic stadium flag to restore the 1996 moment when their then boss / psychopath Graeme Souness ran onto the Fenerbahce pitch and planted a Galatasaray flag in the middle.

Somehow this insult excited half of Istanbul even more than the previous victory.

A rivalry fueled by little hatred and chaos: we love it.

3. Olympiakos vs. Panathinaikos

The derby of Athens’ eternal enemies can be very lively. It was abandoned in 2012 after petrol bombs were fired on the stands.

In 2014, Panathinaikos boss Giannis Anastasiou was knocked down by an object thrown out of the crowd, and thousands of police officers were deployed to avoid trouble in the following game, but Anastasiou was still dismissed.

2. Al Ahly vs. Zamalek

Considering that the Egyptian Premier League has had to cancel in recent years due to political turmoil and fierce seasons, it’s no easy task to be called the league’s most fearsome derby.

This is a game that had to be canceled four times, dividing Cairo midway between the red of Al Ahly and the white of Zamalek. Even a foreign referee is flown in because all Egyptian officials are said to have one bow to one of the clubs.

1. Boca Juniors vs. River Plate

After a season in the lower leagues, River Plate returned in 2014 and won the top division. Good news for River, terrible news for the Buenos Aires police.

“Derby Day in Buenos Aires makes the Old Firm game look like a prelude to elementary school,” explains Scottish journalist Gavin Hamilton.

With 70 percent of the country claimed to be loyal in one way or another, you can understand why.

In November 2018, before the Copa Libertadores finale, River Plate fans attacked the Boca Juniors team bus on their way to the return leg at the Monumental Stadium.

The game was postponed due to injuries to the players. The final was finally played in Madrid, Spain.

