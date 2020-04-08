Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have always teamed up to be seen on Instagram. From their derogatory comments on each other’s posts to their Internet-breaking love photos, they always create a buzz with their photos and captions.

In a recent post, we see Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as Mickey Mouse and Mini Mouse. This is a picture created by a fan that is too quirky to be real. Ranveer also said in the caption, “The path of the heart goes away from the pet.”

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone transform into Desi Mickey Mouse, mini mouse with a ‘cooking’ twist

Earlier, Deepika Padukone had been a “MasterChef” for her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, and treated him to a foodie.

Ranveer also took to Instagram Stories, where he shared the star of the photos. Deepika apron appears in one of the images. She later shared that the six-star actress made Thai salad and Tom Yum soup.

In one of the pictures, Ranveer writes: “The life of the husband of God, with his own hands, is a lovely Mary Deepu … loving child.”

In the last picture, Ranveer got some sweets and the caption was shown: “Deepu my son, you really love me.”

Ranveer and Deepika are actively sharing glimpses of their personal lives amid the lockdown caused by the coronavirus.

