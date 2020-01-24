Raonic beats Tsitsipas in straight sets from sports

Canada’s Milos Raonic will return to Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas on the fifth day of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 24, 2020. – AFP pic

MELBOURNE, June 10 / PRNewswire / – Canadian Milos Raonic served and prevailed with precision to win Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas from the Australian Open with a 7: 5: 6: 4: 7: 6 (2) win in today’s third Bundle round.

Raonic, who reached the last four at Melbourne Park in 2016 and the Wimbledon final in the same year, hit 19 aces and 55 winners and didn’t give ATP final champion Tsitsipas a single chance in the match.

Tsitsipas, a semi-finalist at last year’s Australian Open, was broken once in the first and second set before Raonic called for the draw, much to the disappointment of Melbourne’s large Greek community, who left Margaret Court in full strength in support of the Athens arena born player.

In the fourth round, Raonic meets the 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic, who won the marathon 6: 7- (3: 4: 6: 0: 5: 7: 6: 3) against Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut took ninth place on the grid – Reuters