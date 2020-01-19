Rap and rice fields: Thai hip-hop creates unlikely new stars show business

Rapper Prinya ’DaBoyWay’ Intachai at a concert in Bangkok on September 11, 2019. – Def Jam Recording / Universal Music Thailand / Handout via Reuters

BANGKOK, June 11 / PRNewswire / – Geographically and culturally, the rice fields in northeastern Thailand are thousands of miles from the birthplace of hip-hop in the New York Bronx. For the Thai rapper RachYo, the language of hip-hop is universal.

A recent video shows the 18-year-old artist knocking on a paddy field and sitting on an old truck while whining about jealousy of a girl in Thai. It has been viewed 57 million times on YouTube.

“I rap about things that really happened to me,” says RachYo from Nakhon Ratchasima Province in northeastern Thailand, whose full name is Rachayothin Pengjunta. He says he mainly sings about girls.

The increasing popularity of hip hop in Thailand has spawned stars that have caught the attention of the music industry.

Def Jam Recordings, Vivendi’s flagship hip-hop label of the Universal Music Group (UMG), which is home to Rihanna, 2 Chainz and Kanye West, opened stores in Thailand and Singapore last year.

One of the first artists to sign it was the Thai rapper DaBoyWay, who has 1 million Instagram followers and released a new album tomorrow. It has also signed five others from Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Def Jam plans to sign four more Thai artists this year, said Paul Sirisant, who manages UMG and the label’s activities in Bangkok.

Thai artists stand out from others in Southeast Asia because the language naturally rhymes with everyday language and is suitable for rap and hip-hop, Sirisant said in an interview. It has also spread to the country’s rural areas, he said.

“Thailand has already given a big tip – it’s the rice fields and hip-hop,” he said, adding that top rappers can earn around 40 million baht (RM5.35 million).

Broadcaster Workpoint Entertainment launched a reality TV show, The Rapper, a competition in 2018 to find the next rap star.

The competition was very popular and familiarized the audience with the genre.

“The rapper – the show – made hip hop a household name. It was big among teenagers, then it became a household name, ”said Sirisant.

A group called Rap Against Dictatorship released a song in 2018 that garnered millions of views on YouTube with lyrics like “either eat the truth or bullets” and proclaimed the military junta that ruled until last year.

Klong Toey from 19Tyger and H3NRI is about life in Bangkok’s Klong Toey slum.

23-year-old Maya Piyapan says his hip-hop crew WARPGVNG met online and members from across the country.

The group, which will be giving a concert on January 31st, tells of difficulties and problems with friends after becoming famous.

“Labels turned to me to help with production and content, but not as an artist,” said Maya.

Record contracts are a dream for many artists, but not for RachYo – whose current video Nok (the Thai word for bird) received 80 million YouTube views, more than Thailand’s population of almost 70 million.

He wants to express himself, but is not interested in signing with a label.

“I like to be at home in the country. I don’t like going anywhere, ”he said. – Reuters