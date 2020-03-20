Rape in Delhi in 2012: Timeline of a crime that terrified India – India news

The hanging of four death row inmates at Tihar prison on Friday broke the curtains on the December 2012 rape and murder case of a 23-year-old paramedic in Delhi, who shocked the country.

The following is a timeline of events that lasted more than seven years before the convicts were executed.

December 16, 2012: A female student of a paramedical group raped and brutally assaulted on a private bus by six men and ejected from a moving vehicle, along with her male friend. The victim was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital.

December 17th: Widespread protests erupt demanding stern action against the accused.

Police identify the accused – bus driver Ram Singh, his brother Mukesh SIngh, Vinay Sharma and Pawan Gupta.

December 18: Ram Singh and three others were arrested.

December 20: The victim’s friend testifies

December 21: The juvenile was raided from Anand Vihar bus station in Delhi. The victim’s friend identifies Mukesh as one of the culprits. Police are conducting raids in Haryana and Bihar to arrest the sixth accused, Akshay Thakur.

21st-22nd December: Thakur was arrested in Aurangabad district of Bihar and brought to Delhi. The victim records a statement before the SDM at the hospital.

December 23: Protesters defy defensive orders, take to the streets and clash with police. Delhi police subhash Tomar was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

