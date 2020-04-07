Rape Rape Charity praises Duffy for attending public with the details of the four-week kidnapping tragedy

Duffy was praised by Rape Crisis for four weeks for his public talk about drugs, rape and captivity.

The musician revealed his horrific tragedy, which occurred in February at some point in the past decade, and provided further details in a written post on April 5 on the duffywords.com website.

“It was a really bold move to speak out in public and really commendable,” Kitty Russell, National Spokeswoman for the Crisis in England and Wales, told the Guardian.

“Through our front line in overcoming the crisis, we know why so few victims and survivors are talking about what happened to them or actually reporting it to the police,” he said.

“The reason is that there is a lot of shame and disgrace that is still being raped or raped, and there are a lot of myths and stereotypes that are happening about the type of people. It’s time to dump her and move on.

“When people talk about their experiences in public, it really helps to encourage discussion and understanding. It’s really important because there’s not enough understanding yet, and we’re not talking enough about rape and sexual violence,” he said. do. “

Duffy, whose full name is Aimee Duffy, wrote that he “thinks the public disclosure of my story will ruin my life emotionally, while hiding my story will ruin my life a lot more.” “

The Welsh singer, with her debut album Rockefeller in 2008 and endless follow-ups in 2010, had great success before being overlooked by the public after the traumatic event.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact the nearest Rape Crisis Management Organization for professional, independent and confidential support: www.rapecrisis.org.uk

