[rape-trial-of-disgraced-film-mogul-harvey-weinstein-heads-to-jury]

Decrease MANHATTAN — The landmark #MeTroo rape and sex assault trial of Harvey Weinstein heads to the jury on Tuesday.

The disgraced 67-yr-old film mogul faces rape prices each in New York Metropolis and Los Angeles.

The prosecution and protection still left the panel of 7 adult men and five women of all ages with plenty to imagine about as they summed up their circumstances for and towards convicting the movie producer in closing arguments on back again-to-back days, Thursday and Friday.

The jury has spent approximately a thirty day period in hearings and testimony. They have listened to alleged victims, counter-witnesses and will now have to render a verdict.

“You’ve read of the queen’s speech? That’s what it was,” Weinstein said previous 7 days soon after his protection attorneys’ closing arguments.

Weinstein is billed with rape and predatory sexual assault on the allegations of three girls:

He is billed with raping a lady in a Manhattan lodge home in 2013 and forcibly accomplishing oral sexual intercourse on a further girl, Tv and film production assistant Mimi Haleyi, in 2006. Jurors will also be weighing actress Annabella Sciorra’s account of a mid-1990s rape in contemplating fees alleging Weinstein is a sexual predator, even while it is way too aged to be billed on its have.

“This is a circumstance that should be about evidence, shouldn’t be about emotion,” defense lawyer Donna Rotunno reported. “It should not be about inner thoughts and it can be not a reputation contest. And in this situation the evidence was all on our side.”

The defense has insisted Weinstein’s sexual encounters were being consensual.

All three of the alleged victims testified for the duration of the trial. Their testimony at moments was riveting and revolting.

Prosecutor Joan Illuzzi-Orbon portrayed the former Hollywood mogul as a sexual predator forcing them into awkward cases and producing them truly feel embarrassed and ashamed.

“He was the master of the universe, hence, they you should not get to complain when they’re stepped on, spit on, demoralized, raped and abused by him,” Illuzzi-Orbon explained.

Illuzzi-Orbon known as it a crime and a wanton disregard of other individuals.

“They did not appear for a magnificence contest, they did not arrive for revenue, they failed to occur for fame,” she mentioned. “They sacrificed their privateness. Based upon the proof in this circumstance, we are asking you to uncover Harvey Weinstein guilty.”

As the jury begins deliberations, some authorized industry experts believe that the situation will come down to whether or not or not the jurors imagine the alleged victims.

Weinstein’s defense lawyers experimented with to select aside the prosecution’s scenario and were being established to portray Weinstein as the victim.

“The defense constantly try to portray alone as the victim, we will have to see if the jury purchases it,” said attorney Gloria Allred.

(The Connected Press contributed to this report.)