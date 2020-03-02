raphael-alejandro-reacts-to-‘bunk’d’-period-five-renewal:-‘i-really-feel-proud-of-the-function-we-are-doing’

Raphael Alejandro is so content to be returning to Camp Kikiwaka on Bunk’d!

The 12-calendar year-old actor stars as Matteo on the Disney Channel collection, a careful kid who can discover danger in any situation and who would instead not be at camp.

JJJ recently caught up Raphael and he instructed us how fired up he is that the present was picked up for a further year.

“I come to feel very pleased of the get the job done we are doing in Year four, and when I read the information of a Time 5, I was so pleased that now I can carry on functioning really hard on this display and inspire all the enthusiasts that have supported us and assisted make Period 5 a fact,” he dished.

Be positive to capture him on new episodes of Bunk’d, Fridays at 8pm EST on Disney Channel, and in the future Jungle Cruise motion picture, out this summer months!

We also got the scoop on 10 Enjoyable Specifics about Raphael, together with that he’s a huge shoe lover! Look at out his entertaining specifics inside…

one. I communicate 4 languages: Portuguese, Spanish, French and English, and I would enjoy to understand Italian to insert to my arsenal of Romantic Languages.

two. When I was 8, I uncovered how to swim in fewer than 3 months for the reason that I was needed to swim in an Olympic swimming pool for a single of my scenes in the movie “How to be a Latin Lover”.

three. I adore finding out about specifics and looking at biographies. Just one of my favorite biographies is about Albert Einstein .

. four. I uncovered a very little little bit of ASL on my present-day demonstrate Bunk’d. A girl that is deaf starred in 1 episode of Season four and in my scenes, I acted as her translator.

five. I the moment dove into a slip & slide of oatmeal for my exhibit Bunk’d and it was astonishingly calming.

six. I am a large lover of action-adventure movie online games, particularly The Legends of Zelda franchise, and my beloved a person getting “Majora’s Mask”.

7. I love the Marvel Universe, and my favored superhero is Spider-guy. I would appreciate to participate in Spider-person in a are living action film in the long term.

8. I enjoy producing essays, especially on subjects I’m passionate about such as the natural environment, equality, and animal legal rights.

nine. One particular of my aspirations academically is to turn into an environmental law firm, and build my have non-profit regulation agency.

10. Believe that it or not, I enjoy shoes and I am a huge Sneakerhead. I am an Air Jordan collector.