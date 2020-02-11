Raphael Coleman dead – actor played in ‘Nanny McPhee’, became an activist

Raphael Coleman, a former child actor who appeared in “Nanny McPhee” in 2005 and dedicated his adult life to climate change, died at the age of 25.

According to a lengthy and verified Facebook message from Carsten Jensen, Coleman’s stepfather and a Danish author and columnist, Coleman died Friday after the collapse of existing health problems “during a trip and could not be recovered.”

Coleman’s first and most striking acting role was Eric, the red-haired smarty-pants child – one of the seven children of Colin Firth’s character – in Emma Thompson’s “Nanny McPhee”. He was 11 at the time of the film’s release.

The rest of his action points are the horror film “It’s Alive”, sci-fi / thriller “The Fourth Kind” and the short film “Edward’s Turmoil”, all released in 2009.

THIS IS NOT A HAPPY IMAGE – follow the link in my bio to view the full video report for @thewildwork. I am proud of the animal rehabilitation work that I do. But the reality is that this image is only possible because of the trauma and abuse that this animal has suffered in the illegal trade in wild animals and plants. . Meet Biton. He is a rescued male male howler monkey. He lives and is cared for in semi-captivity in Ambue Ari nature reserve and rehabilitation center, run by the Bolivian NGO Comunidad @Inti_Wara_Yassi. Although Biton does this on its own initiative with bonded keepers, it is only safe to achieve with extensive training, study and experience. Do NOT buy in animal attractions, nature conservation and tourist ‘animal selfie’ culture. This is exactly what Biton placed here in the first place. . An ideal world is a world where this type of photo is never taken, because rehabilitation of wildlife is not necessary. A world where monkeys, Jaguars, rhinos, elephants, pangolins and everything else are safe, free from exploitation and abuse. . The way we reach that world is by: – ​​getting information about the illegal trade in wild animals and telling people about it – finding out where the things you buy come from: is the source legal? Ethical? Sustainable? Fair? – REFUSAL to purchase wild animals and plants. . No pets, no parts, no gifts – leave them in nature where they belong. . Have you ever seen evidence of suspected human trafficking or abuse? Tell us below ⬇️. #wildlifecrime #animalselfie

“As a child, he was old-fashioned, extraordinarily literate and loved teaching adults with his always amazing knowledge,” wrote Jensen, describing Coleman’s role “Nanny McPhee” as “playing himself with great talent, a little red-haired boy who always blended explosive chemical ingredients. He had different roles, was rewarded and could have chosen a career as an actor. But he wanted to become a scientist, not blow up something like his figure in “Nanny Mcphee,” but save the planet. “

Coleman, who went online with Iggy Fox, studied zoology and argued for conservation of nature and awareness of climate change, according to Jensen. He said Coleman was “one of the first and most active members” of Extinction Rebellion, a British activist group against climate change.

“Iggy was a burning, radiant soul and he will be deeply missed by all of us,” read a tribute on the Extinction Rebellion website.

Coleman’s website bio said he was “born and raised in London” and “made en route”.

“Death has turned raph off, but it has not turned off the light that burned in him, because no one who has known him is bothered by it or will forget it, and that’s how he lives,” Jensen wrote.

