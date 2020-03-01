[rapid-keep-track-of-lamont-hosts-its-third-yearly-run-saturday]

Posted: Mar 1, 2020 / 10: 41 AM PST / Up to date: Mar one, 2020 / 11: 18 AM PST

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — Young and aged laced up their shoes and designed their way to the third once-a-year “2-Mile, four-Mile are you faster than a fifth Grader” run Saturday.

This run was hosted by Rapidly Observe Lamont.

It is a race fundraiser put on by youth working club aimed to fund trips that choose their children to contend in annual associations, regional and countrywide championships.

They have a number of fundraising gatherings all over the yr, but this is their major still.

“It’s all about options for the kids because some of them may perhaps or might not get to travel very a great deal,” explained coach and founder of Speedy Track Lamont Carl Hatley. “But by means of this, it gives them an avenue and possibility to see the rest of the globe and broaden their horizons.”

Hatley adds that this event also encourages healthier residing in the group.