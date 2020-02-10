Rapid KL and KTM Berhad entertain social media users with flirty conversations on Facebook | Life

What started as a Facebook post criticizing passengers eating and drinking on board their vehicle soon became a promotional attempt for Rapid KL. – Picture of Miera Zulyana

PETALING JAYA, February 10th – Thanks to the power of social media, it seems that the official social media account for the Rapid KL public transport system has finally found its “real love”.

After another organization with similar interests uploaded a social awareness post on Facebook about commuters eating on board, they responded to Rapid KL’s post, which triggered a long and rather flirty conversation.

Rapid KL was uploaded last week on Thursday and shared a photo of the chaos taken by someone who ate on public transportation.

KTM Berhad was obviously upset and disappointed with the passenger’s apparent lack of respect for the ban on eating or drinking.

KTM Berhad and Rapid KL talk in the comment section. – Screengrab via Facebook / Rapid KL

“This must be the same person who ate on the KTM commuter,” said KTM Berhad.

With both organizations focusing on public transport, KTM’s comment seemed a harmless acknowledgment of Rapid KL’s frustration.

However, it soon became a full advertising effort as the social media administrators for both sides filled the comment area with their typical Malaysian pickup lines.

“I’m not sure it’s the same person. What is important is that we are still together, right?” Said Rapid KL.

What KTM replied by saying, “You will always be in my heart” as the advertising between the two intensified.

“I’m touched to hear that. Don’t forget our date tomorrow in the alley, okay?” Said Rapid KL and kissed himself.

The flirting gets more intense. – Screengrab via Facebook / Rapid KL

Rapid KL then took things to a different level when asked if it should bring an engagement party to the date.

As things intensified and Rapid KL’s contribution attracted more attention from social media users, Rapid KL asked them to comment elsewhere and give him and KTM some space to “chat”.

Rapid KL’s contribution has since collected over 3,500 likes and over 400 shares on Facebook, as many social media users were amused by the strange and flirtatious conversation between Rapid KL and KTM Berhad.

Social media users were entertained by Rapid KL and KTM Berhads Possen. – Screengrab via Facebook / Rapid KL

Many users enjoyed the fact that the two administrators were so friendly and playful with each other, while others hoped that the two organizations would join forces and offer them reduced rates.

“Drama title: I left my love on the train,” wrote one user.

“Don’t forget to invite us all social media users for a free ride during the wedding!” Wrote another user.

Sani Express takes part in the conversation using public transport. – Screengrab via Facebook / Rapid KL

Social media users were also not the only ones who took part in the conversation when local bus service Sani Express Sdn Bhd tried to get Rapid KL’s attention.

“Sorry, I missed the train because I took the bus. Please note that the roads are extremely congested during peak hours, ”said Sani Express.

“Still, our dimensions are not the same. They drive as long as six cars while I only have one. Maybe our love is not blessed.”

While some were enchanted by Sani Express, KTM Berhad did not accept taking a third bike because the appointment with Rapid KL has now been canceled.

