Rapids win opening match with Drew Moor head to death – News News – News Information

% MINIFYHTML45815bc7ae804ab2b982c36135c4dcb511%

% MINIFYHTML45815bc7ae804ab2b982c36135c4dcb512%

COMMERCE CITY: two games and this season of Colorado Rapids has a theme. Shortly before his death, the Rapids won a game.

% MINIFYHTML45815bc7ae804ab2b982c36135c4dcb513%% MINIFYHTML45815bc7ae804ab2b982c36135c4dcb514%

Drew Moor took a corner kick from Jack Price into the net for a game-winner at the 89-minute mark and the 50-second mark. It was Moor’s first match in Colorado since his first bout with the club that ended in 2015. This was the second consecutive week the Rapids won in the 90th minute or later.

% MINIFYHTML45815bc7ae804ab2b982c36135c4dcb515%

% MINIFYHTML45815bc7ae804ab2b982c36135c4dcb516%

Colorado’s home debut against 13,062 was a celebration. The Rapids came away with all three points when they beat Orlando 2-1. And Colorado has more wins after two weeks than in June last season.

The Kings of the MLS corner kicks of a season ago, the Rapids, have had two results in two weeks after those re-runs. But it was an open goal for the game that got things started.

The Rapids have great confidence in the new attacking midfielder to create. The defenders continue to play Younes Namli balls and see what he can do. Keegan Rosenberry tried his luck in the 64th minute of Saturday’s game with that plan.

In his home debut, Namli caught Rosenberry’s pass, turned to Orlando’s goal and lifted the plane. His fastball trailed three defenders until he was found on the edge of the box by the central Lions’ back. He fired with the left to split the pair of 22 yards and caught the yarn.

Orlando responded 20 minutes later when Chris Mueller utilized a disorganized Rapids unit. Andrés Perea and Júnior Urso connected on two nice passes to overtake Colorado’s starting base, and Mueller touched down aggressive Irwin in the six-yard zone to equalize the score.

Clint Iwrin made four saves and excelled in the first half. Price protection and distribution efforts emerged. Sam Vines’s aggression kept things interesting. It was Namli’s individual effort and Price’s service that kept Colorado the winner of each point of origin under Robin Fraser.

Wonderful. # Rapids96 pic.twitter.com/2TSKHTJdgu

– Jake Shapiro, but member of RapidMan (@Shapalicious) March 7, 2020

Big table: Colorado has two games, one at home in two weeks against Houston before an international break. The club calendar becomes more difficult in April.

NEXT: The Rapids travel to Vancouver for a game Saturday night against the Whitecaps.

% MINIFYHTML45815bc7ae804ab2b982c36135c4dcb517%