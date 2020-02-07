Rapper and budding groom Joe Flizzow throws up his mother for a big wedding show business

The “Havoc” singer says his mother has more friends than he does. – Picture by Instagram / Joe Flizzow

PETALING JAYA, February 7 – Hip-hop singer Joe Flizzow initially wanted an intimate wedding ceremony for his upcoming wedding.

Until his mother had bigger plans.

The singer, who is to marry Nurin Marini Ramlan, better known as Nini Marini, gave in to his mother’s wishes for a big reception.

“I wanted a reserved ceremony, but mom wants the wedding to be in a big place because a lot of her friends are coming.

“She said there’s nothing wrong with a big celebration that can bring both families closer together and accommodate a larger guest list,” Joe said to Harian Metro.

In the end, the singer said he had retired and left the wedding planning to his mother, Aishah Ali, a former editor at Malay Mail and New Straits Times.

“To be honest, Nini wouldn’t mind if we got married in a mosque,” he added.

Joe and Nine wanted to get married on December 29 and close the knot in early April.

The 40-year-old Havoc singer has not yet announced a wedding date when he organized some wedding arrangements.

“It will take place in Dewan Perdana Felda because so many friends want to come from mothers – I think it is more than my friends.

“As far as the preparations go, I leave that to my mother because she is more excited about this wedding.

“I can’t give the current date yet because there are still some questions left. Who knows that it may be canceled and the date changed?” He said.

According to Joe, the chosen venue made sense because it offers space for more than 1,000 guests.

The ceremony will also take place on the same day as the reception.

The couple have known each other for 15 years, but didn’t start dating until 2016.

Nini, who was General Manager for Innovation & Distribution at Primeworks Studios Sdn Bhd, is now self-employed.

