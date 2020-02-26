rapper-chika-praises-“hero”-duffy-for-aiding-her-by-depression

Rapper Chika has praised Duffy for encouraging her as a result of a bout of depression following the Welsh singer publicly detailed her past kidnap ordeal.

Duffy shared an emotive write-up final night time (February 25) on how she experienced been “raped and drugged and held captive more than some days”. The ‘Mercy’ artist discussed to followers that her subsequent recovery “took time”, top to a continued absence from the new music field.

Soon right after this information broke, Alabama rapper Chika – authentic identify Jane Chika Oranika – took to Twitter to remember how Duffy experienced personally achieved out in 2017 to help her through a tricky time.

In the Twitter thread, Chika discussed that Duffy had “told me her story” just after producing call by means of social media. Later in the sequence of posts, she hailed the singer “a literal goddess” and “the purpose I discovered to course of action pain.”

“No a single definitely knows this, but Duffy was the to start with artist to devote in me,” Chika began her information. “She actually paid out for my very first time in the studio. She found me on Instagram when I was in a small location, and right away grew to become my fairy godmother.

No a person seriously is familiar with this, but Duffy was the initial artist to invest in me. She literally compensated for my initial time in the studio. She located me on Instagram though I was in a reduced put, and instantly turned my fairy godmother. https://t.co/Po1WqUJIpZ — CHIKA (@oranicuhh) February 26, 2020

“She was so excited to had [sic] stumbled throughout my web site, but it was 2017, I was struggling with getting (and dropping) Online ‘fame’. She was so concerned for me and regarded that I was working with depression. She then advised me her story.”

Chika went on to say that Duffy “encouraged me with the finest information I’ve at any time gotten”, which was: “If you are unhappy, acquire time to be unhappy. Definitely experience it. If you never want to do anything, do not. If you wanna keep in bed and eat a fucking big slice of chocolate cake, do it. Do what it takes to get via.”

Later on in the thread, Chika reported: “She known as me weekly to check up on me, taught me to meditate, got me into numerology. A literal goddess.”

She concluded: “Anyways, fucking kudos to Duffy. Sending her limitless quantities of like. She modified my daily life for the far better following an individual tried to alter her’s for the worse. We need to have far more people like her. My fuckin hero.”

Duffy is the sweetest, most legitimate human being i have encountered in my time doing this new music issue. i are unable to wrap my head around this. 🙏🏾 — CHIKA (@oranicuhh) April 26, 2017

Composing in her assertion previous evening, Duffy reported she would be sharing a “spoken interview” within the up coming couple weeks and that she hopes to respond to fans’ questions. “I have a sacred enjoy and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the a long time,” she extra.

Duffy signed a document offer in 2007: her album ‘Rockferry’ became the very best-promoting record of 2008 in the United kingdom.

