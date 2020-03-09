Rapper DaBaby caught on online video slapping female at Tampa nightclub, deputies say

Rapper apologizes on social media

FILE-In this June 23, 2019 file image, DaBaby performs “Sugar” at the Bet Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The Grammy-nominated rapper was arrested on a battery demand in Miami on Thursday evening Jan. 2, 2020, and is being held on an arrest warrant out of Texas, in accordance to court data. (Image by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A lady who claims she was slapped in the encounter by rapper DaBaby at a Tampa nightclub over the weekend has the alternative to file rates with the point out attorney’s business, deputies notify 8 On Your Side.

Hillsborough County deputies responded to Whiskey North on North Dale Mabry Freeway all-around 3 a.m. Sunday for a delayed battery investigation. The victim explained to deputies she was there to see a efficiency by DaBaby, whose true identify is Jonathan Kirk.

According to deputies, the sufferer explained as DaBaby was remaining escorted via the group, a girl subsequent to her touched his encounter. The sufferer informed deputies the rapper then turned and hit her on the correct cheek with an open hand.

Video shared on social media seems to show another person shining a mobile cellular phone flashlight close to DaBaby’s encounter prior to he strikes the woman.

DaBaby apologized for the incident Sunday

on his Instagram tale. He stated he could not see the girl for the reason that of the gentle

in his experience.

“I do sincerely apologize,” he stated, “I

do. I’m really sorry there was a female on the other stop of the flashlight.”

The lady did not have any noticeable wounds and declined clinical procedure, deputies say. DaBaby had still left Whiskey North by the time deputies arrived.

“It’s a well-identified truth – male or female – I would have responded in the exact way,” DaBaby extra in his apology video.

He also extended an invitation to

apologize to the victim in person.

Deputies are not releasing the victim’s title due to Marsy’s Law. They gave her a ask for for prosecution kind to fill out and return to the point out attorney’s business.

DaBaby was arrested on a battery cost in Miami earlier this yr just after law enforcement claimed he acquired into an argument with a audio promoter over payment for a efficiency.

