Rapper Dababy took off stage after chipping on a woman

Rapper DaBaby was reported by his own Florida audience on Saturday night after a woman fan appeared on his face, prompting the concert to be canceled before it even began.

In the pictures posted online, DaBaby appears to have hit a woman gesturing with his phone to him, likely in search of a selfie, as he went on stage to perform on his “Close Close N Personal Tour”. “in Tampa, Florida.

According to TMZ, fans began to boil the rapper and the concert was canceled without the rapper singing a song. Police also appeared on the scene in response to a 911 call, but no arrests were made.

The 28-year-old rapper, who has the real name of Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, then took to Instagram live to demand alternative footage of the incident, offering a $ 10,000 reward to anyone who could provide it.

“I got $ 10,000 for a good angle of chafing that would hit my eyes with the phone,” he said. “Who knows the shameless government name so my lawyer can be active?”

The assault is nothing more than the latest in a series of incidents involving the rapper, which last year held his “Kirk” record, making it the best-selling album in the United States. For the past few months, he has been filmed assaulting a hotel worker, attacking an airport employee, although both people have denied accusing the press.

In January, Dababy was also arrested and charged with battery and robbery after attacking a concert promoter. Prosecutors have since dropped from battery charges, but are still pursuing burglary charges after they had allegedly stolen the man’s phone, credit card and cash.

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email bkew@breitbart.com.