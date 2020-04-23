Rapper Fred Godson has died of a coronavirus at the age of 35

Oh, yes. However, the mind of another beloved musician is confused by the plague of the coronavirus. Fred Godson died too young at just 35 years old.

On Thursday, MC of New York City died after a week-long battle with COVID-19.

Photo: We lost stars in 2020

The rapper, whose real name is Frederick Thomas, told fans about his infection with a coronavirus novel on April 6 and posted a photo (attached) from the hospital with the title.

“I’m with this Corvus 19 s ** t! Pray for me? 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 #godisgreat”

Unfortunately, he disappeared just 17 days later.

Friend DJ Himself Tragic news was written on Tuesday Instagram:.

“Many people who have never heard bad things about you loved me. @Fredthegodsonmusic Sleep Well my brother 🙏🏾”

He was right how much he loved Fred, who called himself Gordo. In just a few hours, hip-hop ceremonies were broadcast from all over the world.

Close friend and partner Jacques wrote:

“My brother slept peacefully … .. 💙🙏🏾 You will never be forgotten. LOVE PEOPLE. I have a lot to say, but I’m losing now.”

Nas wrote:

“Peace be with you, son of God Fred. Pray for your family. Hello. ”

Ice T twitter:

“My friend @FREDTHEGODSON recently died today from a CORONAVIRUS complication. Those who say it’s really true should be slapped in the face. It’s not an Fn game.”

Targan Joe wrote:

“Oh, little brother, how sorry I am!” I prayed and prayed for you all night. We dreamed a lot. For years after I felt this pain, I was shocked when my little brother said I loved you. I’ve always wanted the best for you, and I get my nourishment back by playing all my important songs. I have a lot of respect for you as an artist. WHY When I die young, I’m proud of you, brother. Maybe the world will pay attention to your greatness, you have always been my favorite. Forgive those who are faithful, as God came with their families, for their good. Please pray for us with PUN and tell us that hell has been given to the world from here. May God bless your wife, family and children 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

Dave East published by:

“Pride !!!!! 🤦🏾‍♂️ @fredthegodsonmusic One of the nice, humble people I met at this s ** t. Ya Bars is gone forever. Fukk Corona. “

French Montana wrote:

“Rip @fredthegodsonmusic that shit is wrong! It’s real to have a home corona.”

35. Such a tragedy. # RIPFred

