Rapper Fred The Godson, Bronx Native, Coronavirus Death

Bronx rapper Fred the Godson died of the coronavirus and several rappers were announced on social media on Thursday.

Fred Godson posted on social media on April 6th and said he was hospitalized for the coronavirus.

“I’m here with this [COVID-19] [let’s go!],” He wrote. “Keep me in all my prayers !!! #GodIsGreat”

Fred the Godson, who was born Fredrick Thomas, was 35 years old.

He is known to have been named to the XXL Magazine’s 2011 list of notable rappers in the “Freshman Class”, alongside rappers such as Kendrick Lamar, Meekmill and McMiller.

The tribute was posted on social media by many other rappers Thursday after his death was announced.

Rapper DJ Self said Fred the Godson, “I’ve never heard of your bad because I was loved by so many people RIP @fredthegodsonmusic

Fat Joe, who is also from the Bronx, called Fred Godson his “brother” and prayed for him all night.

Eggplant, from another city, wrote, “Your peace to Fred’s son Fred in your magnificent ascension.”

Ruben Diaz Jr., President of the Bronx, said Fred from Godson was near him.

#RestInPeace A person near me, @ FREDTHEGODSON, died immediately because of COVID-19.

You have been the most representative of our Greater Autonomous Region, a true Bronx ambassador with unparalleled metaphor and wordplay.

I would like to express my deepest sympathies. pic.twitter.com/jlDmqD07VH

— Ruben Diaz Jr. [@rubendiazjr] April 23, 2020

“You represent our territories to the fullest extent, and were the true Bronx ambassadors with unparalleled metaphor and wordplay,” Diaz said.

