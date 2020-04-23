Rapper Fred the Godson Lifeless at 35 From COVID-19

Photo: Very hot 97 (YouTube)

Damn.

Soon after a temporary, but intense battle with COVID-19, Bronx rapper Fred the Godson has died. He was only 35.

On April 6, he unveiled he experienced been hospitalized and placed on a ventilator after contracting the coronavirus. In new weeks, his publicist verified that he had been battling kidney failure and a fever as high as 105 levels, but hope remained he would be capable to make a full restoration inspite of his amplified threat owing to his pre-existing persistent affliction.

“I’m in below wit this [COVID-19] shit!” he posted on Instagram previously this month. “Please continue to keep me in y’all prayers!!!!”

As information of the Payback rapper’s loss of life has begun to circulate, close friends, followers and collaborators took to social media to present their condolences.

Given that breaking by way of as a member of XXL’s Freshman Course of 2011 amongst heavyweights like Kendrick Lamar and Meek Mill, the underground feeling worked with anyone from Raekwon to Diddy as he cranked out task after task throughout the decades.

In 2019 by itself, he dropped God Degree and the collaborative mixtape Gorilla Glue with Slaughterhouse alum Joell Ortiz. But irrespective of critical acclaim, a virtually infinite pool of higher-profile connections to draw from and a catalog that would embarrass some of your favourite rappers, the Payback rapper hardly ever acquired his just thanks as an artist.

Fred is survived by his two daughters and spouse.