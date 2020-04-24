Home » ENTERTAINMENT » Rapper Frederick Thomas AK Fred The Godson passed away due to coronavirus complications.
Rapper Frederick Thomas AK Fred The Godson passed away due to coronavirus complications.

April 24, 2020
Rapper Frederick Thomas AKA Fred The Godson Passes Away Due To Coronavirus Complications

Rapper Frederick Thomas AK Fred The Godson passed away due to coronavirus complications.

Rapper Frederick Thomas, known by his stage name Fred the Godson, died of coronavirus-related complications. He Were years old.

Her death was confirmed by her friend, DJ Self, at Deadline.com.

On April 6, the Bronx rapper revealed his diagnosis via a social media post, sharing a picture of himself in a rented hospital.

He had asthma and his kidney function deteriorated as a complication of COVID-19. In the photo, he grabbed a closed fist, wrote on Instagram, “I’m here (with it) COVID 1 – sh–! Please put me in all your prayers !!! “

According to Variety.com, his wife, Leanne Jemot, told Brooklyn News 12 on April 8 that Thomas was showing signs of improvement and no longer needed “100%” support from a ventilator. However, Thomas’ representative at the complex confirmed that he had died Thursday.

Following the news of his death, his friends expressed their grief online. DJ Self wrote that he “loved … never heard a bad thing about you RIP @fredthegodsonmusic. Sleep my brother.

His assistant Jakae wrote, “Sleep in peace my brother…. You will never be forgotten. Love U MAN. I have a lot to talk about but I am lost now.”

