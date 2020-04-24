Rapper Frederick Thomas AK Fred The Godson passed away due to coronavirus complications.

Rapper Frederick Thomas, known by his stage name Fred the Godson, died of coronavirus-related complications. He Were years old.

Her death was confirmed by her friend, DJ Self, at Deadline.com.

On April 6, the Bronx rapper revealed his diagnosis via a social media post, sharing a picture of himself in a rented hospital.

He had asthma and his kidney function deteriorated as a complication of COVID-19. In the photo, he grabbed a closed fist, wrote on Instagram, “I’m here (with it) COVID 1 – sh–! Please put me in all your prayers !!! “

According to Variety.com, his wife, Leanne Jemot, told Brooklyn News 12 on April 8 that Thomas was showing signs of improvement and no longer needed “100%” support from a ventilator. However, Thomas’ representative at the complex confirmed that he had died Thursday.

Following the news of his death, his friends expressed their grief online. DJ Self wrote that he “loved … never heard a bad thing about you RIP @fredthegodsonmusic. Sleep my brother.

His assistant Jakae wrote, “Sleep in peace my brother…. You will never be forgotten. Love U MAN. I have a lot to talk about but I am lost now.”

