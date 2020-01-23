Rapper Juice WRLD died from an overdose of oxycodone and codeine

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) – Rapper Juice WRLD’s cause of death has been confirmed to be an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.

The singer died on December 8th after an attack at Chicago Midway Airport. He was twenty one years old.

Juice WRLD, real name Jared A. Higgins, was best known for his song “Lucid Dreams” from 2018. The Chicago police reported that on the private plane he took to Chicago, bags of marijuana and bottles of prescription cough syrup were found as well as weapons were found. He turned 21 a few days earlier on December 2.

The Chicago native started his career in 2015 with the release of his music on SoundCloud. His style combined elements of rock and hip-hop, which quickly brought him attention. After independently releasing his tracks ‘Lucid Dreams’ and ‘All Girls Are the Same’, he was signed to Lil Bibby’s A Productions and Interscope Records. There he released his debut album Goodbye and Good Riddance. The album was awarded platinum before the end of the year and landed on the pop charts.

Juice Wrld takes part in the MTV Video Music Awards in August 2018. (Getty)

His texts often dealt with topics such as depression, substance abuse and death. He released a song titled “Legends” dedicated to young rappers who also passed away early, including Lil Peep and XXXtentacion.

In June he received a BET nomination for best new artist. At the time, he said to Variety, “I don’t really know how to describe it except that it’s really a blessing. All I do is thank God and consider it an achievement and keep going. What comes next after that? I just have to keep going. “

If you or someone you know would like to talk to someone privately about addiction, please contact lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit Reach out, Call 000 in an emergency.

Mysterious deaths