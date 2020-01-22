Rapper Juice WRLD died from an overdose of oxycodone and codeine

Rapper and singer Juice WRLD died of the effects of oxycodone and codeine toxicity, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said on Wednesday.

The coroner determined that the culprit was an accident.

The rapper, real name Jarad Anthony Higgins, suffered a medical emergency in early December, shortly after arriving at Midway International Airport in Chicago, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi CNN said. The entertainer, 21, died in a hospital, police say.

