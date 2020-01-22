Rapper Juice WRLD died from an overdose of oxycodone and codeine

By
Jermaine Hoffman
-
0
12
Rapper Juice WRLD died from an overdose of oxycodone and codeine

MANCHESTER, TENNESSEE – JUNE 15: Saft WRLD performs on which stage during the Bonnaroo Arts 2019 and Music Festival on June 15, 2019 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by FilmMagic / FilmMagic for the Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival)

MANCHESTER, TENNESSEE – JUNE 15: Saft WRLD performs on which stage during the Bonnaroo Arts 2019 and Music Festival on June 15, 2019 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by FilmMagic / FilmMagic for the Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival)

Rapper and singer Juice WRLD died of the effects of oxycodone and codeine toxicity, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said on Wednesday.

The coroner determined that the culprit was an accident.

The rapper, real name Jarad Anthony Higgins, suffered a medical emergency in early December, shortly after arriving at Midway International Airport in Chicago, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi CNN said. The entertainer, 21, died in a hospital, police say.

Trademark and Copyright 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner company. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR