Rapper Lexii Alijai’s death has been confirmed

The aspiring rapper Lexii Alijai died from an accidental overdose, as confirmed by a decision by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The coveted Minnesota musician died on January 1. She was 21 years old.

The doctor’s office has now returned the results of her investigation into Alijai’s death (via billboard) and found that she died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl and ethanol.

Among those paying tribute to Alijai after the tragic news of her death earlier this month was Kehlani, who had recently worked with the rapper on the track “Jealous”.

“This shit was so much deeper than music, that was my little sister,” wrote Kehlani on social media.

“Weakest and saddest way to start a new year. I’m away from this happy new year. Please, please, please, be safe out here. Greetings to your people, please.”

I LOVE YOU. SO. A LOT OF. pic.twitter.com/lzBlvtPRF9

– Kehlani (@Kehlani) January 2, 2020

Kehlani will perform a special show in memory of Alijai in Minneapolis on February 19.

LEXII ALIJAI DAY IN MINNEAPOLIS MN. TICKETS MORNING UNTIL 9 AM. ALL RESULTS ON YOUR FAMILY & FOUNDATION. pic.twitter.com/liKzI8SqDR

– Kehlani (@Kehlani) January 23, 2020

1AM Media, who led the up-and-coming rapper, welcomed Alijai earlier this month as “an exceptional talent that has made an indelible mark on the music industry in a short period of time”.

“She was a true copywriter and an exceptional storyteller with an authentic sound full of energy and curiosity,” the company said. “She had a deep love and devotion to music, but more than anything, she was a generous and kind soul with an infectious spirit.

“Lexii was inspired by J. Cole and the time she spent with the many Dreamville artists and was enthusiastic about the future and the desire to see the world. Her debut album “Come Back Soon” should be released this year. “

“The whole family from 1am is broken and deeply saddened by their death. Our heartfelt condolences to her friends, fans and everyone who has been touched by her. Your family values ​​privacy in this difficult time. “