[rapper-lightskinkeisha-and-kiyomi-leslie-will-join-period-nine-of-&-#-39-lhh:-atlanta-&-#-39]

"Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta"Before long he will return for the remarkably expected time 9. Promising to deliver a lot more secrets, betrayal and heartbreak, the future year of the VH1 sequence will carry two new faces: the rapper LightSkinKeisha Y Bow wowis ex Kiyomi Leslie. The JasmineBRAND is the first to report.

Lovers may well be familiar with LightSkinKeisha as the energetic rapper went viral for his comedy sensation. She, who is courting Jazze Phacollaborator Coca Vango, is very best regarded with his single "Ride Superior" that established the charts on hearth past year.

In the meantime, Kiyomi is regarded for her tumultuous partnership with Bow Wow. "The astounding and incident of domestic violence in the rapper's headlines was documented in"Expanding Hip Hop: Atlanta".

Together with the news of the new forged associates, "Enjoy & Hip Hop: Atlanta" also unleashed the teaser for up coming period. With returning stars like Kirk Frost, Rasheeda Frost, shooter Y Sierra Gates amongst other folks, the new period of the heart of the south promised to supply a little something additional spectacular.

Alexis Skyy You could see her sharing her working experience of staying kidnapped in what appears to be a panel system. Spectators could also count on more drama involving a "prostitute."

Also returning for season 9 are Scrappy] and Bamboo, Stevie J, Karlie Redd, Yung Joc, Scrapp Deleon, Momma dee, Akbar VKaren "KK ""King, BK Brasco, Shekinah Jo Y Tokyo dressing table. The new season of "Enjoy & Hip Hop: Atlanta" will premiere on March 16 on VH1.