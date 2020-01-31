Rapper Mase calls on Diddy for publication rights

NEW YORK – Almost a week after honoring Sean “Diddy” Combs at the Clive Davis pre-Grammys gala, rapper lashed out at the founder of Bad Boy Records and accused Combs of ripping him off with others signed to his label .

“I heard you loud and clear when you said that you are now for the artist and my answer is that if you want to see change, you can make a change today by starting yourself,” posted Mase on Instagram. “Your former business has been deliberately … very unfair to the same artist who helped you to get that Icon Award on the iconic Badboy label.”

A Combs representative did not immediately respond to an email request on Friday.

In a fiery 50-minute speech at the January 25 gala, Combs sharply criticized the Grammy Awards for dissing rap and R&B stars in key categories. Combs was honored at the event and received an all-star tribute from artists he collaborated with, including Mase, Lil Kim, Faith Evans, and Carl Thomas.

In his speech, Combs demanded a change from the Grammy within a year.

“So I say this with love to the Grammys, because you really need to know this, every year you’re going to kill our man. Man, I’m talking about the pain. I’m talking to all these artists, the producers, the managers,” he said. “The amount of time it takes to make these records, to put your heart into it, and you just want a level playing field.”

On Instagram, Mase Combs accused him of having paid too little for publishing songs from his early days as a Bad Boy artist.

“This is not at all black excellence,” wrote Mase. “When our own race makes us a slave. When it comes to our possession, it cannot be about us that we possess each other. “

Mase had some of Bad Boy’s biggest hits, including “Feels So Good” and “Mo Money Mo Problems,” a notorious B.I.G. number with Combs and Mase.

CST_

Sign up for the

Entertainment newsletter



The top stories and essential reviews in theater and entertainment in Chicago, sent to you weekly.