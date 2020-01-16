Rapper Myke Towers welcomes the first child

January 16 (UPI) – Rapper Myke Towers shared a photo of his first child, a son, on Instagram.

The 26-year-old rapper announced the arrival of his first child with his eight-year-old girlfriend on Instagram on Wednesday and shared a photo of himself in a matching gray-green outfit that held his baby close to his chest.

Towers said in the post: “Con mi yk #sl #hbd #mt #easymoneybaby”, which at least partially means “With my yk”, although it is unclear what “yk” means. He did not give his son’s name or date of birth.

Many fans congratulated the rapper on the news.

The Puerto Rican rapper is known for songs like “Dollar”, which he sings with singer Becky G in a music video.

He had spoken to Entertainment Tonight at the 2019 Latin American Music Awards about being ready for paternity.

“I get advice every day, but I’m just waiting for him. I’m ready,” he told ET.

Towers also teased ET that he would name the child after his favorite rapper from New York.

From the “YK” in his Instagram post, fans estimated that his son’s name could be Young King.