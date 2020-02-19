[Rapper Pop Smoke shot, killed: Resources]

ABC News – Rapper Pop Smoke, an up-and-coming artist born in Brooklyn, was killed Wednesday in a Hollywood Hills, California, property, a number of law enforcement officers confirmed to ABC Information.

A 911 call of the incident came in all around 4: 30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Hercules Drive.

Numerous suspects broke into the household whilst sporting masks, sources said. The suspects then shot the target, who was transported to a local healthcare facility in which he died, in accordance to the resources.

A motive is not yet crystal clear.

Pop Smoke’s rise to fame arrived past summer season with the hit music “Welcome to the Bash.” Nicki Minaj collaborated with the rapper on the formal remix, which was launched in August. At its peak, it achieved No. 9 on the Billboard chart for prime rap songs.

