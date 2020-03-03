rapper-pop-smoke-to-be-buried-in-brooklyn-later-on-this-week

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain (Getty Images)

Rapper Pop Smoke, who was brutally gunned down previous thirty day period at a house in the Hollywood Hills, will be laid to rest later this 7 days in his hometown of Brooklyn, N.Y.



The New York Day-to-day Information stories that the climbing hip hop star will be laid to relaxation at the historic Environmentally friendly-Wooden Cemetery south of Prospect Park, shut to the Canarsie community he grew up in.

Pop Smoke, born Bashar Barakah Jackson, was shot and killed in a residence invasion on Feb. 19. At the forefront of NYC’s “drill” scene, Pop Smoke’s breakout music “Welcome to the Party” was a ubiquitous tune-of-the-summer time across the 5 boroughs in 2019, marking him as a talent to view. He was just 20 years aged at the time of his death.

The Los Angeles County coroner ruled the cause of dying as a homicide. Police are still investigating the instances of the dwelling invasion. A law enforcement spokesperson explained to the Every day News that they are looking at “at minimal four suspects” involved in the capturing, and can not but say irrespective of whether it was a theft or focused strike.