Rapper Saint Lane rebounding after his former bandmates pulled him out of the group

Saint Lane is relatively new to the music scene since he created his nickname in 2018, but don’t think the boy didn’t scrape his ass to get where he is now.

Before the release of absolute crackers like Compliment My Shirt and the recently overturned Hickeys, Saint Lane was packaged by his former indie folk band Clashing Colors when he was just 15.

“I was kicked out of the band for holding them back,” he says. “They just said,” We’re going to take this band to the next level, we’re going to America, “and I said,” Damn it guys, that’s us! “, His bandmates absolutely dropped this corker: yes, we have this guy who is much better at bass than you.

“It was literally like the School of Rock plot.”

It seems that Saint Lane was still getting the last laugh.

“The drummer, the guy who kicked me out of the band, now works at Event Cinemas,” added Saint Lane.

Now look, there is absolutely nothing wrong with working in the cinemas, and most days I dream of watching movies and eating popcorn for free.

Aside from leaving the band, the New Zealand-born artist has had more than a little trouble since moving to Australia for a rugby scholarship.

“I got a Rugby Union scholarship and moved from Auckland to the Gold Coast. Then I went to a … rugby school and they damnedly hated me in that school,” he says. “I was often beaten up by 12th grade children every day. People who were 18 years old beat up a 14 year old. “

“So I got fucked up and they told me to go back to New Zealand. Go back where you came from,” he explains. “All of my homies were me and the Aborigines at school and I said, ‘Why are you telling these Aborigines to go back where they come from? Are you from here? “It didn’t make any sense.”

“So I thought” Fuck this School “. I hated being beaten up by adults every day – people who can vote.”

The good news is that since then he has had something that the street youth would call “lighting up”: “At this point, there is a lot going on in the industry.” It’s really cool, I’m going to events and I’m going to see famous musicians and they’ll fuck with me – they’ll know me, ”he says.

“But normal people don’t even know who I am.”

Baby steps, my boy. Small steps.

Am I sensitive to the rocky road from Saint Lane to success? Absolutely. Am I grateful that maybe it helped him release songs like Sugary Sweet? 100%.

After browsing his flourishing discography, be sure to check out his upcoming tour dates, releases, and anything related to Saint Lane HERE.

