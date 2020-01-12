Rapper Trick Daddy arrested for allegedly owning cocaine

Loading...

The rapper Trick Daddy was arrested in Florida on Saturday on charges of cocaine possession, the Miami-Dade County court clerk said.

Trick Daddy, real name Maurice Samuel Young, “seemed to be sleeping at the wheel” when officials approached his vehicle early in the morning, the Miami Herald reported.

According to an affidavit received from the herald, Young is said to have given the policeman something to drink five hours ago at a club in Miami Gardens. Young said he would drop someone off and go home

The rapper had blurred speech and bloodshot, watery, and glassy eyes, and the officer reported that he smelled alcohol in Young’s breath, the herald reported. Young was unable to successfully complete a field sobriety test.

Young was taken to a police station where, according to Herald’s report, officials allegedly found cocaine in a dollar bill. He was arrested and charged with cocaine abuse.

CNN has contacted the Miami-Dade Department of Corrections and the Miami-Dade Police.

It was not immediately clear on Sunday whether Young was represented by a lawyer.