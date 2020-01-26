Rapper YG arrested and released on bail before Grammys Tribute

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrested the rapper YG Friday during a raid on his home in the San Fernando Valley. The arrest came just two days before its scheduled appearance at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards.

The rapper was held on a charge of robbery, with his attorney saying he was “totally disappointed”. The Sheriff’s Department did not disclose the specific incident for which he was arrested. A few hours later he was released on $ 250,000 bail. It is due on January 28.

Prior to his arrest, YG was arrested for robbery in an incident in Las Vegas in 2018. The victim, Benjamin Nader, admitted to assault, battery and theft, with Naderi later dismissing the assault lawsuit. However, YG still faces three felony charges – felony robbery, aggravated robbery and one count of robbery – and is due to be arraigned in March this year.

Tribute to Nipsey

YG, along with John Legend, Kirk Franklin, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill and Roddy Ricch, are set to honor Nipsey Hussle’s latest Grammys rape tonight. Hussle, a greedy campaigner and businessman, died in March 2019, when Eric Holder Jr. shot him outside his Marathon Clothing store. A few months later, several stores reported that Holder shot Hussle after a discussion about snitching.

Hussle spent much of his time transforming the Crenshaw neighborhood he grew up in. Known as “Nip Neighborhood”, she actively participated in community outreach programs, buying the shopping mall where Marathon Clothing is located. He planned to build affordable housing, restaurants, start up new businesses and more.

In addition to his work, he planned to meet with the LAPD and Roc Nation to discuss how to reduce gang violence in the community. Hussle himself was associated with the Rolls’ 60s Crips gang. Unfortunately, he died the day before the meeting.

This year’s Grammys also calculated Hussle for three posthumous awards: Best Rap Performance, Best Rap / Sung Performance and Best Rap Song.

There was no word on whether YG would continue to play with the tax.