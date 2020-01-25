Rapper YG Arrested and Sentenced for Robbery After MPs Are Serving Search Chatsworth’s Home

CHATSWORTH, LOS ANGELES – Rapper YG was arrested Friday morning in a Chatsworth home by sheriff’s deputies who signed a search warrant in connection with an investigation into a robbery, authorities said.

The 29-year-old hip-hop artist, whose real name is Keenon Jackson, was arrested in block 22000 on Zaltana Avenue and transported to the central prison for men, where he was convicted of theft, according to County of Los Angeles. Sheriff’s Department.

Details of the alleged crime were not immediately released.

Jackson was detained on $ 250,000 bail. He is expected to be arrested on Tuesday.

In a statement released earlier this week, the Recording Academy said that YG was among the artists who were to attend a tribute to Nipsey Hussle at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

JULY 2019: Sheriff’s homicide detectives serve search warrant at rapper’s YG home in Hollywood Hills

In July 2019, the Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives were the subject of a search warrant at the home of Jackson’s Hollywood Hills. The rapper’s vehicle was involved in a July 3 pursuit and shootout involving members of Parliament and an gunman, which resulted in the death of an innocent bystander.

Jackson, originally from Compton, was not home at the time of the raid and has never been charged in this case.

“I was nowhere near the scene of this incident, I was in Hollywood to record in the studio all day,” he tweeted at the time. “I was there until midnight on July 4 and only learned about these events after they happened!”

