Rapper YG arrested before the Grammys, released on bail

Just two days before being scheduled for the highly anticipated Grammy tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle, YG was arrested for theft.

AP News reports:

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested YG, whose real name is Keenon Jackson, while in detention at his Chatsworth home while serving a search warrant.

He was detained on $ 250,000 bail but was released on bail shortly after 9:00 p.m., according to the sheriff’s website.

“YG has a scheduled Grammy performance on Sunday where he will honor Nipsey Hussle … so the timing is suspicious, to say the least,” YG attorney Joe Tacopina told TMZ on Friday, also noting that the arrest surprised his client. guard “because there is” no truth “in the charges.

Compton-born rapper The Game also tweeted suspicions about the time of the arrest.

“It’s funny how YG is arrested on the Grammy weekend when he is supposed to go on stage in honor of Nip,” noted The Game.

The 29-year-old rapper, who claims successes such as “Toot It and Boot It” and “Big Bank”, was released on bail Friday night. The arrest came six months after his rented house in Hollywood Hills was searched last summer. According to KTLA, YG was not at home at the time of the raid.

CBS Los Angeles reports:

On the night of July 3, 2019, a Cadillac Escalade registered with YG was involved in a deadly fight and a lawsuit with the assistants of the L.A. County Sheriff who made their way from Compton to Inglewood. An innocent 65-year-old man was hit and killed by crossfire on a street in Compton during the shooting. It was not immediately known if he had been shot by suspects or members of the House.

One suspect was captured, but another is believed to have fled.

“I was not at all close to the scene of this incident, I was in Hollywood to record in the studio all day. I was there until midnight on July 4 and only learned about these events after they happened! “, YG tweeted in July 2019.

YG is expected to be arrested on Tuesday.

