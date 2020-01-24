Rapper YG arrested in California for suspected robbery

January 24 (UPI) – The California authorities said rapper YG was arrested on Friday morning as part of an ongoing robbery investigation.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said YG, real name Keenon Jackson, 29, was arrested on suspicion of robbery on Friday after a search warrant was executed Go Loko The rapper house in Chatsworth in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles.

Deputy Grace Medrano told KTLA-TV that the warrant was part of an “ongoing criminal investigation.”

YG was drafted into the men’s central prison instead of a $ 250,000 bond and is due in court on Tuesday.

The arrest takes place about six months after the search of a Hollywood Hills villa rented by YG resulted in the arrest and several other detentions. The sheriff’s office said the previous incident was linked to a July 3 persecution and shootout in Compton that leased a black Cadillac Escalade to the rapper.

YG denied any involvement in the shootings that killed 65-year-old Ricky Starks.

It was unclear on Friday whether the incidents were related.