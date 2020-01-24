Rapper YG arrested in LA on suspicion of theft

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – Rapper YG faces possible robbery charges after being arrested on Friday morning in the Chatsworth area, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The 29-year-old MP, whose real name is Keenon Jackson, was apprehended after MPs served a search warrant on block 22000 on Zaltana Street around 4 a.m., said MP Grace Medrano.

The warrant was served as part of an “ongoing criminal investigation,” she said.

YG was convicted of robbery at the central men’s prison near downtown Los Angeles and is being detained for $ 250,000, according to Medrano.

He is scheduled to appear in court next Tuesday.

YG’s arrest comes about six months after members of Parliament raided the vast Hollywood Hills mansion he rented. The July 2019 raid resulted in an arrest and several others were arrested.

Investigators told KTLA at the time that the investigation was related to a lawsuit and a shooting that occurred in Compton on July 3. The incident involved a black Cadillac Escalade registered with YG.

One person, an innocent pedestrian identified as 65, Ricky Starks of Compton, was killed in the crossfire when at least one SUV occupier shot MPs during the pursuit. Others were slightly injured.

Two days later, YG went to Twitter and denied any involvement.

“I was far from the stage,” he tweeted. “I was in Hollywood to record in the studio all day.”

It was not immediately known if his arrest was related to this incident.

YG was taken into custody a few days before his scheduled appearance at the 62nd Grammy Awards, to be held at the downtown Staples Center.

He was part of a group of artists who will pay tribute to the killed rapper Nispsey Hussle at the Sunday show. The tribute is expected to star DJ Khaled, John Legend, Roddy Ricch, Kirk Franklin and Meek Mill, according to the Associated Press.

The last tweet from YG’s account – sent on December 31 – reads: “Hussle I miss you foo @NipseyHussle.”