Raptors defeated Pacers for their 12th win in a row

TORONTO – Serge Ibaka missed five of his six attempts in the 3-point range, but did not hesitate when it was time to make the biggest shot of the game.

Ibaka scored 3-0 30 seconds before the end and the Toronto Raptors went from 19 to 19 to beat Indiana Pacers 119-118 Wednesday night. With their 12th consecutive win, they set a franchise record.

“He deserved it because he got rid of his shootouts,” said Nick Nurse, Raptors coach.

Kyle Lowry had 32 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, and Ibaka hit a season high of 30 when Toronto struck less than four minutes back from 11 behind. The defending NBA champion scored the last 11 points of the game.

“We’re playing 48 minutes,” said Lowry. “This is how we play. We gave ourselves a chance, switched on the press, fired a few shots, became aggressive and defended the track better.”

Toronto’s final offense was also pretty good. A trio of Raptors scored a double-digit goal in the fourth, led by Ibakas 15 points.

Ibaka said an encouraging conversation from Sister inspired him to keep shooting, even after struggling early on.

“Nick said to me during a break:” Serge, keep shooting with confidence, just push the ball, “said Ibaka.” He gave me a lot of confidence. “

Pascal Siakam scored 25 points, Terence Davis had 11 and Fred VanVleet added 10 to help the Raptors score their 12th consecutive home win over Indiana.

Malcolm Brogdon scored 24 points and Justin Holiday added a season best of 22, but the Pacers lost their third place overall. Domantas Sabonis had 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his third triple-double career.

“Poor execution in the last five minutes of the game,” said Pacers coach Nate McMillan.

Indiana Guard Victor Oladipo started from an injury last week for the first time since returning, scoring a seasonal high of 13 points in 25 minutes.

“I feel like I played a little better today,” said Oladipo. “I could actually feel my legs getting under me, especially on the defensive.

“It is of course a heavy loss, but there is still a lot of basketball left,” he added. “We have to keep getting better, getting stronger and getting better. Everything else will take care of itself.”

Toronto was the opponent in January 2019 when Oladipo had to be carried off the court on a stretcher due to a tendon rupture in his right knee.

Oladipo played seven minutes in the first quarter and then checked in 4:17 in the first half. He started the second half and was replaced by Aaron Holiday, who stayed 3:24 minutes in the third half. Oladipo returned 5:34 for his last stint and ended the game.

Holiday shot 6-for-9 from a 3-point range and Brogdon went 4 out of 7 when the Pacers from depth 19 ended for 39, a seasonal high for made 3s.

Toronto’s Rondae Hollis-Jefferson returned after four missed games due to a sprained right ankle. He scored no goal in 13 minutes.

The Raptors followed 106-103 after Siakam dropped 5:05 to the left, but Holiday made a 3, Oladipo hit a jumper, and Brogdon connected from below to set the Pacers 114-103 3:50.

Siakam hit one of two players on the line with a 1:15 minute lead to reach Toronto within four. Then he forced theft and drove to a layup to make it 1:06 minutes ahead of 118-116.

The Pacers ended the hiatus and gave the ball to Oladipo, but his shot failed to fire, resulting in Ibaka’s starting shot 3 at the other end.

Oladipo missed a 3 with 10 seconds to play and VanVleet stripped Brogdon to seal a historic win for Toronto.

In other games

Clippers 128, Heat 111

Celtics 116, Magic 100

Nets 129, Warriors 88

Piston 116, sun 108

Hawks 127, Timberwolves 120

Thunder 109, Cavaliers 103

Grizzlies 121, Mavericks 107

Nuggets 98, Jazz 95