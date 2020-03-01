Rare feat: Baby born on Leap Day shares birthday with dad

By
Nellie McDonald
-
rare-feat:-baby-born-on-leap-day-shares-birthday-with-dad

by: CNN

Posted:
/ Updated:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CNN) — A very rare “Leap Day Baby” is all dressed up in her leap-frog attire at Mercy San Juan Medical Center in Sacramento, California.

There’s a twist to this Leap Day baby’s birthday: Her dad was born on Leap Day as well.

Nurses say this particular shared birthday between a father and child is a “two million to one chance.”

