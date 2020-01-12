Rare for Dems, Yang tells it the way it is

Loading...

Andrew Yang is a unique figure in presidential politics and brings something into the race that we could use much more from.

He is real. He talks to people – all kinds of people – and is not bothered by the unwritten rules of political tribalism and Twitter vigilance that have become completely unproductive, or even completely annoying.

When Yang weighed Ricky Gervais’s recent appearance at the Golden Globes (in which the comedian renounced insulting every Hollywood elite in the room), the presidential candidate made no effort to massage the bruised ego of the entertainment community. He told the Lowell Sun: “I mean, they’ve hired him multiple times. They know what kind of comedian he is and it’s a comedy, so I’d like to give it a taste.”

Earlier this year, a comedian who had made racially charged comments about Yang and others was famously fired from “Saturday Night Live.” Instead of gathering a social media crowd such as the way culture cancellation works, Yang chose to talk to the man.

“We had a good, frank, confidential conversation,” he confirmed to the sun. “I was on the record saying that I didn’t think he would lose his job. Again, it’s a comedy. I thought I had a special opportunity to let people know that engaging each other is not productive, even if someone says something that you find offensive. One person said it best to me: “If you are angry with someone and tell them to lose his job, you may have forgotten everything a week later, but that person still has no job.”

It should not be an extraordinary thing to hear, but it will be in 2020.

In a meeting with the Lowell Sun and Fitchburg Sentinel, Yang explained that he was prepared to speak with media and interviewers from all regions, including the podcasters of the enigmatic ‘International Dark Web’.

“It is clear to me that if you are not willing to talk to them, it will be difficult to convince someone of your point of view and that it will be very difficult to bring our country together to solve problems that affect are all of us if you decide that 40% of Americans are somehow not worth talking to if your time is not worth it, “he said.

The 44-year-old entrepreneur also distinguishes himself in contemporary politics because, although a progressive democrat, he does not look down on or discredit Trump voters in any way. He would rather involve them.

“You go to people where they are. You talk to them like Americans and people, “he commented.

The most striking thing about Yang is the respect he shows towards his fellow citizens by being himself, regardless of what high-dollar political advisers and marketing geniuses produce year after year for public consumption.

Most of our leading politicians look more like carefully constructed cyborgs than people – it is why young people are bored by them and why so many uncomfortable moments occur on the campaign track. So coached and preprogrammed are candidates that they panic when they are charged with people’s actions – just look at one of them turning hamburgers in Iowa. The mechanical characters at Chuck E. Cheese are less animatronic.

We do not share an abundance of policy positions with Andrew Yang. We certainly do not believe that 16-year-olds should vote or that Universal Basic Income is practical in the current design.

We also know that Yang is the most real candidate in the democratic field, he is a successful businessman who has lived his entire life in the real world, and unlike his political competitors, he still does.