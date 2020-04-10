Rare overview of stockpiles shows which states received respirators, masks in the midst of the coronavirus – News – The Palm Beach Post

More than half of the nearly 8,000 respirators that federal stockpiles sent to states to combat the coronavirus pandemic went to New York, while the rest were distributed among 14 other states and territories, the federal government report shows.

The U.S. Parliamentary Oversight Committee released the report on Wednesday amid criticism from its chairman that states with the biggest COVID-19 problems did not receive enough supplies.

It mainly gives the nation an overview of how the Strategic National Warehouse distributed the respirators, N95 respirators, surgical masks, and other protective equipment needed across the country since the start of the pandemic.

The warehouse, maintained by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, distributed ventilators based on requests from high-volume areas.

New York got 4,400 fans. The remaining 3,520 went to places like New Jersey, Washington, Michigan, Illinois and Florida.

Shipments of other personal protective equipment – such as masks, gloves, face shields and bathrobes – were distributed per capita after hospitals reported a critical shortage. A U.S. TODAY Network analysis found that states with rare cases of coronavirus were most distributed per capita.

For example, Alaska and Wyoming received more than 70,000 N95 respirators that were considered the best protection for medical workers, the report shows. There were no more than 230 cases in either state as of Thursday, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is more than 300 respirators for each COVID-19 patient.

Meanwhile, the state of New York – where more than 150,000 people test positive and hospitals desperately test for supplies – received only seven N95 masks per coronavirus patient.

There were more than 40 other states in New York in total, CDC data showed on Thursday. These states received a total of more than 7.6 million N95 masks, while New York received about 1.1 million. New York City alone had requested double the amount of stock.

New York CEO Andrew Cuomo has repeatedly asked the federal government for more supplies, estimating his state will need 30,000 fans. U.S. President Trump has questioned this number.

“We need what we need,” Cuomo said in a briefing last week. “I don’t want to get more breathing equipment than we need.”

Although the pandemic sparked demand for medical supplies, hospitals can use them to treat all patients, not just those infected with the coronavirus.

In total, from mid-March to early April, the federal government sent the following supplies to U.S. states and territories:

11.7 million N95 masks

26.5 million surgical masks

5.3 million face shields

4.4 million surgical gowns

22.6 million gloves

7920 fans

The number actually distributed has raised stakeholder fears that states and medical providers will continue to face a shortage of critical equipment to keep patients and medical professionals alive.

Distribution consumed about 90% of the stock of personal protective equipment. The remaining 10% is set aside to protect federal workers.

“It seems the government is leaving states to fight for themselves, to get open markets for these scarce supplies, and to compete with each other and with federal agencies in a chaotic, free-to-everyone war,” the New York Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, chairman of the Committee on Supervision and Reform, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Health and Human Services and the Federal Emergency Management Agency distributed supplies “in the most equitable way possible for a nationwide response, taking into account the population and needs of high-prevalence areas,” said a unit official who refused to identify the person without permission.

Procurement of supplies is underway, according to health and human services, which received $ 16 billion from a federal coronavirus relief plan to relocate critical supplies, including masks, respirators, and medications.

The facility has contracted to purchase a new 600 million N95 respirators over the next 18 months and ordered more respirators and protective suits.

First-class peek from stock

This is the first time such inventory records are publicly available. Even members of Congress have struggled to get such a list.

Rosa DeLauro, representing the Republic of Connecticut, who heads a subcommittee of the House Appropriations Committee that oversees the warehouse’s annual budget, said she had been trying for weeks to get a list of supplies available from the warehouse.

Instead, he learned from the list on Wednesday from a U.S. TODAY Network reporter.

“It’s been an endless series of stone walls, a series of blurs and essentially a desire not to give us any report on what’s going on,” said Democrat DeLauro.

What’s in stock and where it goes should be “very simple questions,” DeLauro said. “I don’t want you to give me confidential information. Tell us what you have and what you needed and where it goes. These are very simple questions. “

At the end of March, hospitals ran out of essential respirators and other supplies not only to protect staff when treating coronavirus patients, but also to protect other infectious diseases, immune disorders, chemotherapy, or patients undergoing treatment. first aid.

Supplies had collapsed nationwide, partly because companies had shipped supplies to other countries that were first exposed to the coronavirus, and partly because imports declined as the coronavirus hit Chinese manufacturers. At the same time, demand grew strongly as countries around the world rushed to stock.

At the time, the Association of Infection Control and Epidemiology Professionals mapped more than 1,100 health care facilities in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. More than 20% said they did not have an N95 respirator, and another 28% said they were almost outdoors. The study also found a shortage of face shields and other masks.

The association’s elected president, Ann Marie Pettis, said delivery flows had not worked as expected and how it should have worked.

“Once this is over, it becomes a huge concentration,” he said. “We really need to get to the bottom of how we could have improved it.”

financial Disturbances

Delauro addition to the Republic of Oklahoma Republican Tom Cole also expressed this week concerns the available inventory supplies and distribution. Both serve on the Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Services.

“We need to have a sensible way to allocate limited resources in times of crisis,” Cole said. “Americans are really pretty good in crisis situations, but it would help to have more system in place.”

The Code said the pandemic has raised the question of what is in stock and whether it is enough, adding that more attention needs to be paid to the issue at all levels.

According to him, the consistent increases in the inventory budget over the last five years have been completely biased.

The inventory budget reached its highest level of $ 596 million in 2010, then declined year after year to its lowest level of $ 477 million in 2013. Much of the funding was repaid the following year, but the budget remained stable at approximately $ 575 million during 2018 – same year From the CDC to the Office of the Deputy Secretary for Capability and Response.

The budget for 2020 was $ 705 million.

“There’s never enough money in everything,” said Deborah Levy, president of epidemiology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, who oversaw the warehouse as acting division director under the CDC from 2013-2014, in an interview with the U.S. TODAY network. last week.

“You have to decide what the threat is, what the costs are, what can be negotiated with the companies,” Levy said at the time.

Both Cole and DeLauro said they have questions about the division into states.

DeLauro said one of his voters had called on Wednesday – one of many expressing fears of inadequate personal protective equipment. This time it was the local fire chief who asked if he could “just vent,” he said.

“He said,‘ I don’t get any of this protective gear, and people are going in and out of the premises, ’” DeLauro said. He told him he was “in the wife’s head.”